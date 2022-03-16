UrduPoint.com

Excise Deptt Foils Bid To Smuggle 266Kg Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Excise Deptt foils bid to smuggle 266Kg hashish

Excise and Narcotics Control Wing Wednesday claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle 266Kg of hashish at Kohat-Peshawar Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Excise and Narcotics Control Wing Wednesday claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle 266Kg of hashish at Kohat-Peshawar Road.

Director General Excise, Mahmood Aslam Wazir in a statement said that the team of Narcotics Control Wing Kohat acting on a tip off intercepted a truck that was parked alongside Kohat-Peshawar Road and recovered the contrabands from its secret compartments.

A case has been registered against unknown smuggler since there was no one present at the time of raid.

Meanwhile, Secretary Excise, Syed Haider Iqbal, and Director General Excise, Mahmood Aslam Wazeer said that continuous actions and operations should be taken throughout the province to get rid of the menace of drugs.

Related Topics

Drugs Road Kohat From

Recent Stories

China tests rocket engine for upcoming space lab l ..

China tests rocket engine for upcoming space lab launches

2 minutes ago
 vivo Continues Its Supremacy In 2022 With Its V23 ..

Vivo Continues Its Supremacy In 2022 With Its V23 Series

1 hour ago
 Chargé Aggeler Praises U.S.-Pakistan Partnership ..

Chargé Aggeler Praises U.S.-Pakistan Partnership in Fighting COVID-19

1 hour ago
 Delay in IMF loans damaged the economy: Mian Zahid ..

Delay in IMF loans damaged the economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

2 hours ago
 China boosts bed spaces as Omicron outbreak spread ..

China boosts bed spaces as Omicron outbreak spreads

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Ombudsman takes cognizance of poor fac ..

Balochistan Ombudsman takes cognizance of poor facility in private hospitals

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>