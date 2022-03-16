Excise Deptt foils bid to smuggle 266Kg hashish

Excise and Narcotics Control Wing Wednesday claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle 266Kg of hashish at Kohat-Peshawar Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Excise and Narcotics Control Wing Wednesday claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle 266Kg of hashish at Kohat-Peshawar Road.

Director General Excise, Mahmood Aslam Wazir in a statement said that the team of Narcotics Control Wing Kohat acting on a tip off intercepted a truck that was parked alongside Kohat-Peshawar Road and recovered the contrabands from its secret compartments.

A case has been registered against unknown smuggler since there was no one present at the time of raid.

Meanwhile, Secretary Excise, Syed Haider Iqbal, and Director General Excise, Mahmood Aslam Wazeer said that continuous actions and operations should be taken throughout the province to get rid of the menace of drugs.