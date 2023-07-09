Excise Deptt foils smuggling of fake cigarettes, two held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department, in an operation on Sunday foiled the bid to smuggle fake cigarettes worth over Rs 10 million by apprehending two outlaws near Bahawalpur bypass.

According to details, the Excise team led by Excise Inspector Malik Hassan Abbas checked a vehicle near Bahawalpur bypass and found fake cigarettes by arresting two outlaws. The high officials were informed about it. FBA intelligence team reached the office and took the outlaws and the vehicle along with cigarettes into custody.

The Excise Inspector told media persons that fake cigarettes were being smuggled from Mardan to Bahawalpur and Chowk Munda areas.

Director Excise Iftikhar Ahmad Bhali told APP that the Excise teams handed over the smuggled items to the Customs department. He said that the Excise department was going to launch crackdown against narcotics and all Excise and Taxation Officers were directed to take action. He said that strict action would be taken against drug peddlers.