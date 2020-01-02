Excise deptt forms special squad for recovery of taxes

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department Multan has formed a special squad to speed up crackdown on defaulters with the start of new year.

This was said by Director Excise and Taxation Multan Abdullah Khan here on Thursday. He said that the special squad had been given authority of sealing of properties, confiscation of properties, issuance of arrest warrants, etc., to ensure 100 per cent recovery target.

Abdullah Khan said that from July 2019 to December 2019, the department recovered Rs 545.3 million of property tax against the set recovery target of Rs 477.8 million for the first six month of the current fiscal year. He said that the department also recovered 14 per cent more in entertainment tax against the set target, Rs 418.5 million recovery of motor tax, Rs 42.9 million of professional tax, Rs 13.8 million of cotton fee and Rs 1.1 million of luxury house recovery was made.