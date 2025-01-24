Excise deptt imposes fines over Rs 1.3 mln for vehicle violation in week

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Excise Department of Islamabad on Friday reviewed its weekly operations, focusing on action against illegal vehicle practices.

The meeting, chaired by Director General Irfan Nawaz Memon, outlined fines and directives for improving enforcement efforts.

The performance review meeting was held to evaluate the department’s activities between January 16 and January 22. The session was attended by the Director Excise and other senior officials.

The briefing revealed that action was taken against 61 vehicles using unregistered/fancy number plates, resulting in fines exceeding Rs 610,000.

Similarly, penalties of Rs 715,000 were imposed on vehicles with black-tinted windows during the same period.

The operation also identified five unregistered vehicles, which were fined a total of Rs 30,000.

On the occasion, DG Excise Irfan Nawaz Memon directed officials to intensify operations against these violations.

He reiterated that unregistered/fancy number plates are illegal and emphasized the importance of using standard registration plates.

He appealed to citizens to cooperate with excise officials stationed at checkpoints and follow vehicle regulations.

Meanwhile, he stressed that compliance is key to ensuring a lawful and orderly system.

The review meeting highlighted the department’s commitment to curbing illegal practices and maintaining transparency in vehicle-related operations.

