Excise deptt impounds 157 vehicles road checking campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics department during an ongoing road checking campaign, raided against unregistered vehicles and impounded 157 vehicles, and recovered over Rs 2.8 million across the division here on Wednesday.

The excise teams under the supervision of Director Excise Jam Siraj Ahmad conducted raids at various places in Multan division including Lodhran, Vehari, Khanewal, and Multan, and impounded 157 vehicles while checking 946 vehicles over non-registration and short token taxes.

The teams took the documents into custody for the further legal process.

The raids were continued against short token tax and unregistered vehicles at various places under the directions of Director Excise Jam Siraj Ahmad.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, Director Excise Jam Siraj Ahmad said that two teams were formed in the Multan city and one each in other districts of the division.

He urged the citizens to get their vehicles registered and pay their token taxes timely to avert any inconvenience.