UrduPoint.com

Excise Deptt Impounds 157 Vehicles Road Checking Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Excise deptt impounds 157 vehicles road checking campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics department during an ongoing road checking campaign, raided against unregistered vehicles and impounded 157 vehicles, and recovered over Rs 2.8 million across the division here on Wednesday.

The excise teams under the supervision of Director Excise Jam Siraj Ahmad conducted raids at various places in Multan division including Lodhran, Vehari, Khanewal, and Multan, and impounded 157 vehicles while checking 946 vehicles over non-registration and short token taxes.

The teams took the documents into custody for the further legal process.

The raids were continued against short token tax and unregistered vehicles at various places under the directions of Director Excise Jam Siraj Ahmad.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, Director Excise Jam Siraj Ahmad said that two teams were formed in the Multan city and one each in other districts of the division.

He urged the citizens to get their vehicles registered and pay their token taxes timely to avert any inconvenience.

Related Topics

Multan Vehicles Road Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Million

Recent Stories

realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

5 minutes ago
 Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: PM

35 minutes ago
 Government Financial Policy Coordination Council h ..

Government Financial Policy Coordination Council holds its first meeting for 202 ..

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in Punjab, KPK elections

3 hours ago
 17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase o ..

17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase of Polio drive

3 hours ago
 NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elec ..

NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all assemblies under ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.