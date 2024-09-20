Excise deptt introduces new SOPs to tackle agent mafia, improve vehicle registration process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department has issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for vehicle registration and transfer for improving public service and cracking down on the influence of agent mafias.

These measures were part of an effort to reduce the influence of middlemen or agents and to provide easier access to services for the public, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.

According to the new guidelines, if the vehicle owner is unable to visit the Excise Department for registration or transfer, they must issue an authority letter or provide biometric authentication. This can be done by registering the name and ID card number of the person handling the process on their behalf.

Additionally, if the owner does not come to collect the vehicle registration card in person, biometric verification of the person receiving the card is now mandatory.

Under the new Door Step Policy, the Islamabad Excise Office has also introduced a home or office service for the registration and transfer of vehicles. Citizens can now avail these services without needing to visit the office, making the process more convenient.

The Excise Department’s mobile van service is available in various markets, parks, and on major highways across Islamabad. This initiative is aimed at bringing the department’s services closer to the people.

For those who prefer to handle matters online, the Excise Department has made it possible to register vehicles through its online portal, further simplifying the process.

Furthermore, the Excise Department has urged citizens to ensure they receive proper documentation when registering or transferring a vehicle. A ticket is provided at the time of registration and transfer, which lists all government fees paid. To inquire about services or to arrange for doorstep facilities, citizens can contact the department’s helpline at 051-111-383-383. Assistance is available on working days between 8 am and 4 pm.

Meanwhile, in a recent performance meeting chaired by Director General (DG) Irfan Memon, key issues and improvements within the department were discussed.

The meeting was attended by the Director of Excise and other officers. During the meeting, a briefing was held on the new Challan App, which aims to improve enforcement and monitoring within the department.

The department also reviewed actions taken against vehicles with unauthorized number plates and illegal black-tinted windows. The crackdown on illegally used blue beacons was another topic of discussion, as well as efforts to provide citizens with services more efficiently.

DG Memon stressed the importance of ensuring that citizens receive number plates promptly and that actions against vehicles with fancy number plates continue. He also called for an increase in roadblock operations in key areas of the city to enhance the enforcement of these new rules.

Citizens are encouraged to utilize the new facilities and follow the guidelines to ensure a smoother process for vehicle registration and transfer in Islamabad.