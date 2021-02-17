Excise deptt issues warning notice to MDA for submitting Rs 8m pending dues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department has issued warning notice to Multan Development Authority (MDA) for submission of Rs eight million pending dues within two days rather the properties will be confiscated.

According to official excise sources, MDA has given the properties set up at various areas of the city including Zikriya shopping centre Hussain Agahi on lease while it didn't paid the property tax for last ten years despite sending various notices.

The warning letter was written to DG MDA and Commissioner Multan division for submission of pending dues rather the properties will be sealed after two days over nonpayment of dues, the sources added.

Director Excise Abdullah Khan has also issued orders for properties confiscation of property tax defaulters who didn't have paid their dues about Rs 50 million for last five years.

The teams led by Assistant Excise & Taxation officer Malik Altaf Hussain and Inspector Ehsan Khan Sadozai have been constituted and the properties will be sealed to recover the pending dues with assistance of Punjab police, sources concluded.