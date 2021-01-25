UrduPoint.com
Excise Deptt. Issues Warrants Of 32 Shopkeepers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) department Multan on Monday issued arrest warrants of 32 shopkeepers and sealed their properties in different parts of the city yielding recovery of Rs 375,661 in a day.

Inspector Incharge Ehsan Khan Saddozai said that these persons were defaulting on payment of property tax for the last five years and were operating businesses in markets including Hussain Agahi, Haram gate, Pak gate, Sarafa Bazaar (Jewellers Market), Nawan Sheher, Abdali road and Altaf town.

Sixteen properties were sealed in walled city area and another sixteen in Nawan Sheher and arrest warrants were issued, Saddozai said adding that the action resulted in recovery of Rs 375,661.

