Excise Deptt Launches Grand Operation Against Unregistered Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:59 PM

The Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi on Wednesday launched a grand operation against unregistered vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi on Wednesday launched a grand operation against unregistered vehicles.

According to Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Rawalpindi Sohail Shahzad, the department on the directives of Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Chaudhary Muhammad Sohail Arshad today launched a grand operation.

Special teams constituted in this regard conducted raids at different city points and over a dozen vehicles and motorcycles were impounded, he said and advised the public to get their vehicles registered as now all unregistered vehicles would be impounded in respective police stations.

The operation in collaboration with Rawalpindi City Traffic Police would also be launched on Thursday, he added.

He said, there would be special squads tasked with identifying and lock up unregistered motorcycles, cars and other vehicles roaming around the city.

