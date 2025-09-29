Excise deptt moves against token tax defaulters, targets 2001–2005 vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad has launched a phased crackdown on token tax defaulters, beginning with vehicles registered between 2001 and 2005.

Talking to APP, Director Excise & Taxation Department Islamabad, Bilal Azam said the owners have been directed to clear their dues without delay or face suspension and cancellation of their vehicle registrations.

The Islamabad Excise Department has been pursuing a systematic plan to recover outstanding road and token taxes from vehicle owners who have not paid their dues for years.

Director Bilal Azam said the department initiated the drive in stages, starting with older vehicles and gradually moving toward more recent registrations.

He said the first phase of the crackdown targeted vehicles registered between 1980 and 1990. Authorities identified defaulters and published their vehicle numbers through a public notice in newspapers. Owners were given a 15-day period to settle their outstanding road and token taxes.

Those who failed to pay within the given time had their registrations suspended. If the dues remained unpaid even after an additional month, the registrations were permanently cancelled under the West Pakistan Motor Vehicle Ordinance, 1965, he added.

Director Bilal Azam said this move set the foundation for a consistent approach to deal with defaulters across different registration years. Following the same procedure, the department extended the campaign to vehicles registered between 1991 and 2000. A proclamation was issued to inform owners of their dues, giving them a 15-day grace period to make payments.

He said defaulters who ignored the notices saw their registrations suspended first, and if payments were not made after further reminders, their registrations were permanently cancelled. The uniformity of the process ensured transparency and gave every vehicle owner a fair chance to comply before facing cancellation, he added.

Bilal Azam said the campaign has now entered its latest stage. A new proclamation has been issued for vehicles registered between 2001 and 2005. Owners of these vehicles who have not yet cleared their token tax have been instructed to pay immediately. Failure to comply will result in suspension of registrations, and if dues remain unpaid, permanent cancellation under the Motor Vehicle Ordinance.

He emphasized that the department has given repeated opportunities to defaulters to clear their obligations, and those who continue to delay will face strict administrative action.

He said that one of the key features of the campaign has been the department’s use of public notices to ensure transparency. Vehicle numbers of defaulters are published in newspapers, allowing owners to be aware of their pending dues. This practice also ensures that no one can claim lack of information as an excuse for non-payment.

By adopting a transparent process, the department aims to create accountability and ensure that all vehicle owners contribute their due share to the system.

Director Bilal Azam stated that token tax is not just a financial obligation but also a civic responsibility. Regular payments contribute to a more organized transport system and reduce the risk of legal complications for vehicle owners.

He said the Excise Department has appealed to all vehicle owners in Islamabad to pay their taxes on time to avoid penalties. The current phase targeting 2001–2005 registered vehicles is part of a wider plan that will eventually cover more recent registrations as well.

He advised owners to check their records and ensure they are not listed among defaulters. Those who settle their dues promptly can avoid the inconvenience of suspension or cancellation of their registrations.

APP/395