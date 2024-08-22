Excise deptt moves to cancel vehicle registrations over rule violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Excise & Taxation Department, Islamabad, has chaired a meeting and decided to take firm steps to tighten vehicle registration rules, aiming to curb practices that inconvenience the public and breach regulations.

According to the spokesman of the ICT department, the meeting was attended by the Director of Excise and other key officials to discuss significant changes to vehicle registration policies.

The Primary focus was on ensuring compliance with new regulations concerning vehicle registration and number plates.

One of the key decisions made was the immediate cancellation of registrations for vehicles using fancy number plates. The Director General (DG) of Excise emphasized that any vehicle found with a fancy number plate would have its registration revoked.

Another critical point addressed in the meeting was the misuse of large lights on vehicles, which pose a safety risk to other road users.

The DG Excise stated that vehicles with such lights would also face registration cancellation.

The department highlighted that only specific government institutions are allowed to install rotating lights on vehicles. Any private vehicle found with such lights will have the registration canceled, and the lights will be confiscated.

Additionally, modifications to a car's windows, such as unauthorized tinting, were discussed. The meeting concluded that these changes would also result in the cancellation of the vehicle's registration.

The meeting resolved that re-registration fees would be charged according to a newly established schedule, as stated by the district administration, ensuring that all procedures align with updated guidelines.