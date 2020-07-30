Excise deptt offers 15 pc relaxation for submission of property taxes by Sept-30

Excise department offered 15 percent relaxation to property tax customers for payment of taxes through E-pay till September-30

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Excise department offered 15 percent relaxation to property tax customers for payment of taxes through E-pay till September-30.

Director Excise, Taxation and Narcotics, Abdullah Khan told APP here on Thursday that there was 10 percent relaxation on property tax while five percent extra relaxation being given to customers due to COVID-19 pandemic by Sept-30 on payment of total property tax.

He said that there were about 150,000 property tax customers in Multan district while property tax challans were available at excise offices and department's website from July-15.

The customers could submit their taxes through latest E-pay system and added that about Rs one billion taxes recovered across the province under this system during COVID-19.

Abdullah Khan informed that 25 percent relation was also being offered for payment of annual vehicles token taxes through E-Pay during above said period.

The crackdown would be launched against the defaulters after completion of relaxation date across the Multan division.

He urged the citizens to avail the opportunity and get their taxes submitted during the given relaxation period.