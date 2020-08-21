UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Deptt Offers Five Percent Extra Relaxation By Online Payment Of Taxes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:33 PM

Excise deptt offers five percent extra relaxation by online payment of taxes

Excise & Taxation (E&T) department is encouraging clients for payment of taxes online with five percent extra relaxation on submitting taxes through the process

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Excise & Taxation (E&T) department is encouraging clients for payment of taxes online with five percent extra relaxation on submitting taxes through the process.

Deputy Director Admin/ETO Property wing, Khalid Hussain Qasoori, told APP here on Friday that the E-Pay process was introduced first-time for depositing property taxes by the Punjab government and the department was trying to shift maximum customers on it. He informed that ten percent rebate offered to consumers over payment of property taxes through banks while five percent extra on Electronic payment till September-30. The payment of vehicles token taxes have been shifted on Electronic-payment and there was no permission for submitting through one window.

The department is trying to shift submission of 100 percent taxes through latest system. However, it might take a year due to some technical issues in the system.

The government has extended one percent relief for the payments due to COVID-19 this year while the surcharge used to be imposed from October onward one percent per month over late payment.

The Excise constables have been deputed to distribute 150,000 challans forms door-to-door whereas citizens started taking benefit of the offer by online.

About deposit of vehicles tokens, Qasoori informed that there was 25 percent rebate on payment through E-Pay till Sept-30.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Vehicles October From Government

Recent Stories

Realme C11: A Good Looking Entry-Level Smartphone ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan shortlist 17 players for England T20Is

35 minutes ago

Six Cricket Association coaches meet at NHPC

39 minutes ago

IRSA releases 317,400 cusecs water

2 minutes ago

Number of Bulgarians who travel drops by 63.3 pct ..

2 minutes ago

Floods in Sudan kill over 70 since July

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.