Excise deptt offers weekend vehicle registration services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Excise & Taxation department Islamabad will open its doors this weekend, June 29 and 30, to help residents with vehicle registrations and essential services.

Talking to APP, Director Excise Department, Bilal Azam explained that the department aims to make the process of getting a fuel permit or registering a motor vehicle smooth and quick.

"We have decided to open the excise department on the weekend due to high demand from citizens, particularly those who work during the week," he said.

This initiative was a response to the needs of Islamabad's working population, providing them with the convenience of accessing these crucial services outside regular office hours, he added.

