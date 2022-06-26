UrduPoint.com

Excise Deptt Organizes Drug Awareness Walk

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Excise and Taxation department organized a drug awareness walk led by Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan Jalbani here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Abdullah Khan Jalbani said that every possible efforts would be taken to make country drug free.

He said that awareness was dire need of the hour to save the young generation from drugs and added that serious steps should be taken regarding it.

ETOs Khalid Hussain Qasoori, Malik Muhammad Naeem, Sheikh Muhammad Arif, Mubashir Riaz, Rao Javed, Mian Shaukat, Imran Khurshid, Shakeel Ahmed Chauhan, Excise Department Spokesperson Arif Niazi, Zohaib Zafar, Darwish Mohammad, Makk Abdul Majeed Nandla, Rehan Farooq and other staff of Excise and Taxation department also participated.

