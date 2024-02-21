Excise Deptt Provides Civic Facilities At Rose & Jasmine Garden
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Excise department is providing civic facilities to residents of Federal capital to get their vehicle registration as well as access of various essential services at Rose & Jasmine Garden here on Wednesday under ICT doorstep initiative.
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the excise staff would be stationed at the park's parking lot from 3.00 to 5.00 pm, and the citizens hailing from nearby areas of Rose & Jasmine Garden can get civic facilities through a dedicated van, ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum said.
He said that whether you need a fuel permit for domestic or commercial use, or looking to register your motor vehicle seamlessly, the on-ground service will ensure a swift and straightforward process.
This initiative aims to streamline processes and provide ease to the public regarding vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax procedures, he added.
In addition to the vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax services, the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be offering the following services: Domicile certificate, Birth certificate, Power of attorney, International driving
permit, Fuel permit (domestic/commercial), Motor vehicle registration.
Recent Stories
Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..
PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Misuse of anti-biotics damages cattle’s health: Dr Jamshed4 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts training session at GU’s Tank campus4 minutes ago
-
Eight power thieves arrested14 minutes ago
-
5 criminals arrested24 minutes ago
-
Inter-boys collegiate volleyball tournament held34 minutes ago
-
BISP survey under way44 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires JVs, partnerships with foreign firms for economic uplift: President44 minutes ago
-
Multan's main bus stand faces major issues44 minutes ago
-
Destitute families to get Ramazan ration at their doors:44 minutes ago
-
Aerial firing at wedding claims life of teenage44 minutes ago
-
In-charge Federal Ombudsman's open court54 minutes ago
-
Biometric tools be used for Ramzan package54 minutes ago