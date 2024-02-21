Open Menu

Excise Deptt Provides Civic Facilities At Rose & Jasmine Garden

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Excise deptt provides civic facilities at Rose & Jasmine Garden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Excise department is providing civic facilities to residents of Federal capital to get their vehicle registration as well as access of various essential services at Rose & Jasmine Garden here on Wednesday under ICT doorstep initiative.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the excise staff would be stationed at the park's parking lot from 3.00 to 5.00 pm, and the citizens hailing from nearby areas of Rose & Jasmine Garden can get civic facilities through a dedicated van, ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum said.

He said that whether you need a fuel permit for domestic or commercial use, or looking to register your motor vehicle seamlessly, the on-ground service will ensure a swift and straightforward process.

This initiative aims to streamline processes and provide ease to the public regarding vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax procedures, he added.

In addition to the vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax services, the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be offering the following services: Domicile certificate, Birth certificate, Power of attorney, International driving

permit, Fuel permit (domestic/commercial), Motor vehicle registration.

Related Topics

Islamabad Vehicle Van From

Recent Stories

Woman spectator says security officials barred her ..

Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..

1 hour ago
 PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian As ..

PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal

2 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against P ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with ..

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

3 hours ago
 SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

7 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

16 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

16 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

16 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan