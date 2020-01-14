Excise deptt Rawalpindi to launch grand operation against unregistered vehicles on Wedensday

The Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi will launch a grand operation against unregistered vehicles on January 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi will launch a grand operation against unregistered vehicles on January 15.

According to Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Rawalpindi Sohail Shahzad, the department on the directives of director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Chaudhary Muhammad Sohail Arshad has finalized all the arrangements to launch a grand operation.

Special teams have been constituted in this regard, he said and advised the public to get their vehicles registered as now all unregistered vehicles will be impounded in respective police stations.

The operation in collaboration with Rawalpindi City Traffic Police would be launched, he added.

He said, there would be special squads tasked with identifying and lock up unregistered motorcycles, cars and other vehicles roaming around the city.