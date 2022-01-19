UrduPoint.com

Excise Deptt Recovers 1000g Heroin, 1200g Hashish

Published January 19, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Excise Department in its ongoing drive against narcotics dealers on Wednesday recovered huge quantity of narcotics during two separate actions.

According to spokesman of the department, the first action was taken in Mardan region where a Suzuki car was signaled to stop on Mardan-Charsadda road and upon thorough inspection 1000gm heroin was recovered from its secret compartments.

Driver of the car, however, managed to flee the scene, the spokesman said adding a search operation has been initiated to nab the escaped smuggler.

In another action, the Excise officials arrested a drug smuggler later identified as Suhail Khan of Sarband area who was carrying 1200 gm hashish. The drug smuggler had tied the hashish around his bally, the spokesman said. The smuggler was shifted to Excise police station and further investigation was underway.

