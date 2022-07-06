Excise deptt recovers over Rs 2.70 bln tax across division in FY 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department has recovered over Rs 2.70 billion tax across the division during fiscal year 2021-22 which is 700 million more compared to fiscal year 2020-21.

According to official sources, the set target for Multan division was over Rs 2.75 billion across its four districts, including Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari. The recovery ratio remained 98 percent. The tax recovery in FY 2020-21 was over Rs 2.1 billion.

Lodhran district stood on top with 131 percent recovery ratio, Vehari on second with 109 percent, Multan and Khanewal districts with 96 and 91 percent remained third and fourth respectively, they said.

The Multan district tax recovery target for the FY 2021-22 was Rs 2.1 billion while it recovered 1.93 billion which was 420 million more compared to FY 2020-21.

The sources further said that the motor vehicle tax recovery remained 101 percent, property tax 93 percent, professional tax 97 percent, excise duty 125 percent, cotton fee 88 percent, highway property tax 492 percent and luxury house tax recovery stood 106 percent across the division.

The Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) and inspectors under the supervision of the director excise achieved the set target, the sources concluded.