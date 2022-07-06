UrduPoint.com

Excise Deptt Recovers Over Rs 2.70 Bln Tax Across Division In FY 2021-22

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Excise deptt recovers over Rs 2.70 bln tax across division in FY 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department has recovered over Rs 2.70 billion tax across the division during fiscal year 2021-22 which is 700 million more compared to fiscal year 2020-21.

According to official sources, the set target for Multan division was over Rs 2.75 billion across its four districts, including Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari. The recovery ratio remained 98 percent. The tax recovery in FY 2020-21 was over Rs 2.1 billion.

Lodhran district stood on top with 131 percent recovery ratio, Vehari on second with 109 percent, Multan and Khanewal districts with 96 and 91 percent remained third and fourth respectively, they said.

The Multan district tax recovery target for the FY 2021-22 was Rs 2.1 billion while it recovered 1.93 billion which was 420 million more compared to FY 2020-21.

The sources further said that the motor vehicle tax recovery remained 101 percent, property tax 93 percent, professional tax 97 percent, excise duty 125 percent, cotton fee 88 percent, highway property tax 492 percent and luxury house tax recovery stood 106 percent across the division.

The Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) and inspectors under the supervision of the director excise achieved the set target, the sources concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Vehicle Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Cotton Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

1 hour ago
 NSC approves process of talks with TTP

NSC approves process of talks with TTP

1 hour ago
 US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to educat ..

US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to education

2 hours ago
 Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– De ..

Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– Departments to stay Alert, NDMA

2 hours ago
 Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.