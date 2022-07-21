UrduPoint.com

Excise Deptt Recovers Rs 1.3b Taxes In Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2022 | 02:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Excise and Taxation department has recovered more than Rs 1.36 billion various taxes during the financial year 2021-22.

These views were expressed by Director Excise and Taxation Muhammad Ali Naveed while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said officials of the department recovered Rs1.

36 billion during July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 which was 92 per cent of total target of the revenue collection.

He said the department during July 1 to June 30, 2022, Rs 566.5 million were recovered from Sargodha in terms of various taxes, Rs 220.3 million from district Khushab, Rs 113.7 million from Mianwali and in Bhakkar district Rs 101.2 million were recovered.

He said Rs 386.6 million property tax had been recovered, Rs 536.1 millionrecovered in terms of motor tax, Rs 14.7 million excise while professional tax of Rs 48.6 millionwere recovered.

