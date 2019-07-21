Excise deptt recovers Rs 1.40 bln tax

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::Excise & Taxation office has recovered over Rs 1.40 billion tax against Rs 1.45 billion set target for Multan district during the current year 2018-19 till June-30.

According to the Excise Department, a record recovery this year and added that crackdown was continued to ensure recovery of tax from defaulters.

He said that raids were being carried-out against defaulters on daily basis in connection with recovery of property tax, token tax, professional tax and others.

He said that property tax challans were being issued for new year and added that citizens could deposit their taxes with five percent concession till September-30.

He said that fines would be imposed and properties would also be sealed after completion of deadline date. He said that excise department has also recovered millions of rupee in connection with registration fee, transfer fee and others.

He said that excise department was striving hard to collect maximum tax following the directions of the PTI government.