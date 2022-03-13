Excise deptt recovers Rs 2 bln in taxs current year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The Excise Taxation and Narcotics Department has collected Rs 2 billion tax out of Rs 3 billion set target for Multan division with 73 percent recovery ratio.

Director Excise, Taxation Abdullah Khan told that all out efforts were being made to achieve remaining target before the end of fiscal year.

He informed that stern action including arrest warrants and others will be taken for recovery of pending dues from chronic defaulters of excise department.

Mr Abdullah further said that excise department was trying its level best to dispose off number plates backlog and added that 45,000 number plates had been reached office which were being delivered to consumers through Pakistan Post after reaching an agreement.

He said that the citizens could also contact with Excise offices for collection of vehicle's number plates.

He said that the experience with private courier firm was not good as the firm concerned have no access to rural areas that's why the success rate of it's was low.

He said that Pakistan Post was an old institution and it has easy access to remote areas and hoped that this experience will remain successful.

About biometric registration of vehicles, he said that the incumbent government has introduced latest system in the province after Islamabad on sale and purchase of vehicles to discourage the fake registrations.