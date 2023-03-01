Excise Deptt rescues two children, recover Drugs, weapons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Excise department Mardan region on Tuesday raided a private rehabilitation center in the Charsadda district, arrested the owner and manager while rescued two underage children, and recovered a huge quantity of drugs and weapons from their possession.

SHO of Mardan Excise Police Station acting on a tip-off regarding drug smuggling and child abuse at a rehabilitation center "Best Life Organization" conducted operations in Mandani and Amirabad areas, said the spokesperson of Excise department.

Instead of treating the patients at the drug rehabilitation center, they were being given drugs while underage children were abused.

During the raid, 508 grams of heroin, 462 grams of ice, two rifles, two pistols, and other documents were recovered from the rehabilitation center and the owner of the center Arif, and Manager Haji Rehman were arrested on the spot, said the spokesman.

He said that two underage children, one of whom was 16 years old, were rescued and reunited with their families.

The Excise police had registered a case against the arrested accused and wrote a letter to the relevant department for cancellation of the license of the rehabilitation center, the spokesman added.