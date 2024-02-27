Excise Deptt Seals 31 Shops On Default
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 10:45 PM
The Excise and Taxation Department sealed 31 shops of defaulters in the interior city, on Tuesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Excise and Taxation Department sealed 31 shops of defaulters in the interior city, on Tuesday.
According to official sources, Excise department teams led by senior inspector Ehsan Khan Sadozai visited different areas and sealed 31 shops of defaulters.
Dues worth Rs 450,000 were pending against the defaulters.
However, the same teams also de-sealed some other commercial units on payment of the pending amount Rs 170,000.
The teams urged upon citizens to ensure timely payment to avoid the closure of their commercial units.
