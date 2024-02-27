Open Menu

Excise Deptt Seals 31 Shops On Default

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 10:45 PM

Excise deptt seals 31 shops on default

The Excise and Taxation Department sealed 31 shops of defaulters in the interior city, on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Excise and Taxation Department sealed 31 shops of defaulters in the interior city, on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Excise department teams led by senior inspector Ehsan Khan Sadozai visited different areas and sealed 31 shops of defaulters.

Dues worth Rs 450,000 were pending against the defaulters.

However, the same teams also de-sealed some other commercial units on payment of the pending amount Rs 170,000.

The teams urged upon citizens to ensure timely payment to avoid the closure of their commercial units.

Related Topics

Same

Recent Stories

Sartaj Aziz's services to the nation can't be forg ..

Sartaj Aziz's services to the nation can't be forgotten: speakers

48 seconds ago
 IGP Sindh tells students of MUET to excel in their ..

IGP Sindh tells students of MUET to excel in their studies

50 seconds ago
 Vaping can make you more prone to Covid infection: ..

Vaping can make you more prone to Covid infection: Study

21 minutes ago
 SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 5

SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 5

22 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on environmental degradation conc ..

Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU

22 minutes ago
 National Bank Stadium to host 15th match of PSL 9

National Bank Stadium to host 15th match of PSL 9

20 minutes ago
Senator urges all relevant institutions to take st ..

Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy ra ..

22 minutes ago
 PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan

PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan

22 minutes ago
 Condolence reference held in memory of journalist ..

Condolence reference held in memory of journalist Zulif Pirzado

22 minutes ago
 AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatm ..

AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatment of B-Thalassemia, SCD

27 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment

Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment

29 minutes ago
 Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resusc ..

Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resuscitation

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan