Excise Deptt. seals a factory, recovers Rs17.5mn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise and Taxation Department Friday sealed one factory and recovered Rs17.5 million from four others at Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE) for non payment of the Infrastructure Development Cess 2014

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise and Taxation Department Friday sealed one factory and recovered Rs17.5 million from four others at Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE) for non payment of the Infrastructure Development Cess 2014.

Talking to media men here, the spokesman said that the department earlier negotiated with the owners of factories for payment of Infrastructure Development Cess 2014 but failed to recover the amount.

He said that team of Excise Department has raided five factories located at HIE and sealed one factory besides fining of Rs17.

5milloin for nonpayment of import and export Infrastructure Development Cess which was violation of the Finance Act 2013 section 94.

He revealed that despite table talks we have failed to implementation of said taxes. The team of Excise Department has started operation against violators and recovered Rs17.5 million amount from four factories and sealed one, he maintained.