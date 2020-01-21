Excise deptt seals over 80 commercial properties

Excise and Taxation Department sealed over 80 commercial properties of tax defaulters, here on Tuesday

According to official sources, shops, general stores and godown of tax defaulters were sealed at sui gas road, new grain market and central jail road.

The sources further stated that tax about Rs 3 million was pending with the defaulters. Different notices were served but the owners of the commercial properties did not pay heed to paytaxes, sources added.