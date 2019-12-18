Excise Deptt Seeks Police Help To Recover Tax From Defaulters
Excise and Taxation (E&T) Director Abdullah Khan has asked the City Police Officer (CPO) to put a team of five policemen at the disposal of the department to accompany excise teams for recovery of property tax arrears from defaulters
The initiative was taken after the E&T Multan issued arrest warrants against defaulters and decided to visit them along with the police to ensure recovery, an official said on Wednesday.
The joint squad of Punjab police and excise police would launch the operation against defaulters.
The excise team deputed for the recovery comprises Deputy Director Khalid Hussain Kasuri, AETO Malik Altaf and Inspector Incharge Ehsan Khan Saddozai.