Excise Deptt Seized 3000g Marijuana, 1000g Heroin, Three Smugglers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:49 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation intelligence team in successful operation seized 3000 grams marijuana,1000 grams of heroin and arrested three smugglers including two females.

According to the details, Syed Naveed Jamal provincial In-charge excise intelligence bureau received secret information that smugglers were trying to smuggle drugs to Punjab through motorway.

A team comprising Mohammed Riaz, Additional Incharge and other officials was constituted to foil the smuggling bid.

The team reportedly seized 3000 grams of marijuana and 1000 grams of heroin from two women and a male smuggler traveling in public transport during search operation.

The arrested smuggler, Fayyaz Chaudhry son of Siraj is resident of Gujrawala whereas two females belong to Peshawar and Charsadda.

Police registered cases in Chamkani Police Station.

Secretary Excise and Taxation, Syed Zafar Ali and Director General Excise , Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah congratulated the team on successful operation.

