Excise Deptt Seizes 45 Kg Ice Drug, 24 Kg Heroin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Excise deptt seizes 45 kg ice drug, 24 kg heroin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested an accused and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics including 45 kilogram ice drug and 24 kilogram heroin from his possession here on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off received by Narcotics Control Officer, Director Narcotics deployed a team, during snap checking on Daraband Road, team recovered narcotics worth billions of rupees from the secret cavities of a suspected car.

The accused was arrested on the spot and a case was registered in Excise DI Khan police station for further investigation.

Meanwhile islam Zeb Secretary Excise and Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah Director General Excise Salahuddin appreciated the successful raid and announced commendable certificates and cash prizes.

