Excise deptt starts issuing property, professional tax challan forms after opening of businesses

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan Thursday said property and professional tax challan forms were being issued to customers after easing lockdown and opening of businesses.

Talking to APP here, Abdullah said that work from home was underway though online and all staff was also engaged.

He said that help desk facility was also available at the Excise office where from citizens could get property and professional tax challan forms.

He said that challan forms could also be taken from online excise department website.

He said that citizens could deposit property, professional taxes and vehicle token taxes at banks and E-pay Punjab government online service.

He said that Punjab government has given relaxation due to COVID-19 pandemic and there is no surcharge or fine on late payment of various taxes.

He urged the citizens to pay their taxes and pending dues.

About pendency of smart cards and number plates, Abdullah Khan said that the delivery of smart cards and number plates will be started soon.

