UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Deptt Starts Issuing Property, Professional Tax Challan Forms After Opening Of Businesses

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:26 PM

Excise deptt starts issuing property, professional tax challan forms after opening of businesses

Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan Thursday said property and professional tax challan forms were being issued to customers after easing lockdown and opening of businesses

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan Thursday said property and professional tax challan forms were being issued to customers after easing lockdown and opening of businesses.

Talking to APP here, Abdullah said that work from home was underway though online and all staff was also engaged.

He said that help desk facility was also available at the Excise office where from citizens could get property and professional tax challan forms.

He said that challan forms could also be taken from online excise department website.

He said that citizens could deposit property, professional taxes and vehicle token taxes at banks and E-pay Punjab government online service.

He said that Punjab government has given relaxation due to COVID-19 pandemic and there is no surcharge or fine on late payment of various taxes.

He urged the citizens to pay their taxes and pending dues.

About pendency of smart cards and number plates, Abdullah Khan said that the delivery of smart cards and number plates will be started soon.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Fine Vehicle All From

Recent Stories

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down more than 1.7 percent

3 minutes ago

France says would be 'unacceptable' for Sanofi vac ..

3 minutes ago

IEA says oil outlook improves 'somewhat' on easing ..

3 minutes ago

IEA Believes Global Oil Demand to Fall by 8.6Mln B ..

2 minutes ago

Former PM Abbasi to appear before NAB in LNG case ..

18 minutes ago

UNHCR Says Expanding Telecommuting in N. Macedonia ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.