Excise deptt starts paper work to identify new sites added after demarcation

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Excise, Taxation and narcotics department has started paper work to identify new buildings to bring them in property tax which were included in urban areas after demarcation.

Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan told APP here Friday that new areas included in urban areas through demarcation under Punjab Local government act 2019. He said that in line with special directions of Secretary excise and taxation Punjab, Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) across Multan division were directed to start identification of buildings situated in new areas added in urban premises to impose property tax.

He said that property tax would be collected from these areas and resources to be utilized to provide basic facilities there.

Abdullah said that 85 percent collected property tax will be given to local body department to provide muncipal services in these areas.

The new areas which were added across Multan division included Basti Nao, Kot Rab Nawaz, Gul Muhammad Wala, Kotla Gul Fateh, Daultabad, Tarf Ismail in Multan district.

Similarly, Makhdoompur Pahooran in Khanewal, Galewal, Gogran in Lodhran and Tibba Sultan pur, Jalla Jeem, Karampur, Mitro, Machiwaal and Luddan areas in Vehari district.

Director Excise said that new survey will be conducted and property tax likely be affected from July - Ist after identification of new buildings.

