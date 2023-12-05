Open Menu

Excise Deptt To Hold Vehicle Registration, Token Tax Camp At Katchnar Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) In a move to facilitate the citizens of Islamabad, Excise Department will be holding a vehicle registration and token tax camp at the parking lot of Katchnar Park today from 3 to 5 pm.

The camp will be held on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said on Tuesday.

In addition to the vehicle registration and token tax services, the Islamabad Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be present at the camp.

The Doorstep ICT Vehicle provides a variety of services, including Domicile Certificate, Birth Certificate, Power of Attorney, International Driving Permit, Fuel Permit (Domestic/Commercial), and Motor Vehicle Registration.

This is a great opportunity for Islamabad residents to get their vehicles registered and pay their token taxes without having to go to the Excise Department office. The camp is also a convenient way for citizens to obtain other essential services from the Islamabad Facilitation Center.

