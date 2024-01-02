Open Menu

Excise Deptt To Hold Vehicle Registration, Token Tax Camp At Katchnar Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Excise Deptt to hold vehicle registration, token tax Camp at Katchnar Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) In a move to facilitate the citizens of Islamabad, Excise Department will be holding a vehicle registration and token tax camp at the parking lot of Katchnar Park today from 3 to 5 pm.

The camp will be held on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said on Tuesday.

In addition to the vehicle registration and token tax services, the Islamabad Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be present at the camp.

The Doorstep ICT Vehicle provides a variety of services, including Domicile Certificate, Birth Certificate, Power of Attorney, International Driving Permit, Fuel Permit (Domestic/Commercial), and Motor Vehicle Registration.

This is a great opportunity for Islamabad residents to get their vehicles registered and pay their token taxes without having to go to the Excise Department office. The camp is also a convenient way for citizens to obtain other essential services from the Islamabad Facilitation Center.

Related Topics

Islamabad Vehicles Vehicle From

Recent Stories

$70m tranche: Pakistan submits ‘Letter of Intent ..

$70m tranche: Pakistan submits ‘Letter of Intent’ to IMF for approval

33 minutes ago
 ‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in ..

‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in election process,’ remarks C ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test agai ..

Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test against Australia

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

14 hours ago
Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

14 hours ago
 Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving licens ..

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

14 hours ago
 Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

14 hours ago
 ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation ..

ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation code of conduct

14 hours ago
 Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

14 hours ago
 NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells ..

NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells Senate Education Body

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan