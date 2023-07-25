Open Menu

Excise Deptt To Launch Crackdown Against Defaulters For Recovery Of Rs 400m Arrears Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Excise deptt to launch crackdown against defaulters for recovery of Rs 400m arrears soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department is going to take strict legal action against 25,000 defaulters for recovery of about Rs 400 million arrears/ pending dues from next month of August.

District officer admin/ ETO Property wing, Khalid Hussain Qasoori, told APP here on Tuesday that the warning notices were served to the defaulters for payment of dues but they didn't used to submit the dues within deadline period. He said that the arrest warrants, sealing and confiscation of properties would be made to recover the pending dues.

He urged the defaulters to pay their arrears/pending dues as early as possible to avert from any inconvenience.

Mr Qasoori said that the provincial government has announced 10 percent rebate offer over submitting property tax through E-payment and five percent through payment of banks till September 30.

He said that there were 1,50,000 property taxpayers across the district and challans would be issued soon to all property tax owners.

The excise department staff would go door to door and distribute the challans and uploaded it first time on system by taking picture of the owner and property for transparency.

Excise official urged the domestic consumers and business community to avail the provincial government's opportunity and submit their property taxes through E-payment before September. He said that the about 60 to 70 percent property tax funds were spent on development schemes of the city.

He said that the survey to bring new taxpayers into tax net would also be started soon as per the directions of government. He said that the survey was being conducted after nine years as it was conducted in 2014 first.

