Excise Deptt To Launch Grand Operation Against Unregistered Vehicles On Jan 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 05:20 PM

Excise deptt to launch grand operation against unregistered vehicles on Jan 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi will launch a grand operation against unregistered vehicles on January 15.

According to Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Rawalpindi Sohail Shahzad, the department on the directives of director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Chaudhary Muhammad Sohail Arshad, Rawalpindi Motor Vehicle Registration Authority-I Malik Amjiad Ali Awan and RMVRA-II Sohail Sabir has finalized all the arrangements to launch a grand operation.

Special teams have also been constituted in this regard, he said and advised the public to get their vehicles registered by Jan 15. After that, unregistered vehicles will be impounded in respective police stations.

The grand operation in collaboration with Rawalpindi City Traffic Police would be launched.

He said, there would be special squads tasked with identifying and lock up unregistered motorcycles, cars and other vehicles roaming around the city.

