Excise deptt writes letter to MDA for submitting Rs 8 mln property tax pending dues on its commercial markets, colonies

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Excise and Taxation department has written letter to Multan Development Authority (MDA) officials for payment of about Rs eight million pending dues on its commercial markets, colonies in connection with property tax.

Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan told APP here on Sunday that MDA had established four to five commercial markets and colonies in the city and give them to tenants on rent.

He said about eight million pending dues on these markets in line with property tax since from 2002 and they had written various letters to MDA for recovery of dues from tenants.

Excise department has launched crackdown and sealed various shops in last month of January. He said reminder letter has recently been sent to Director General MDA for recovery of pending dues from their market's tenants.

He said necessary action would be taken according to rules against the tenants and pending dues would be collected by sealing their shops over non payment of dues.

About property tax survey, Director Excise said sample survey was in final stages while door to door survey was also in progress which would be completed in next three months.

He said new rates would be charged after completion of property tax survey from July - 1,2020.

He said there were 1,50, 000 property tax payers and recovery target was set Rs 750 millions annually. He said 20 to 25 percent new buildings likely to add in new property survey which was being conducted after five years, he said and added that property tax recovery target would reach to Rs one billion.

Abdullah Khan said action was being taken against running and chronic property tax defaulters on daily basis.

To a question about entertainment tax, Abdullah said negotiations between government and film association were in progress. He however, said relaxation on property tax has been ended by December 2019 and entertainment tax to be functional from January 2020.

He stated that there were 15 cinemas functional in Multan City while theaters were regularly paying 20 percent entertainment duty per stage programme.