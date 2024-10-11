SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Excise and Taxation Department has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for vehicle registration and transfer for improving public service and cracking down on the influence of agent mafias.

These measures were part of an effort to reduce the influence of middlemen or agents and to provide easier access to services for the public, said the spokesman of Sargodha administration here.

According to the new guidelines, if the vehicle owner is unable to visit the Excise Department for registration or transfer, they must issue an authority letter or provide biometric authentication. This can be done by registering the name and ID card number of the person handling the process on their behalf.

Additionally, if the owner does not come to collect the vehicle registration card in person, biometric verification of the person receiving the card is now mandatory.

Under the new Door Step Policy, the Sargodha Excise Office has also introduced a home or office service for the registration and transfer of vehicles. Citizens can now avail these services without needing to visit the office, making the process more convenient.

The Excise Department’s mobile van service is available in various areas of District . This initiative is aimed at bringing the department’s services closer to the people.

For those who prefer to handle matters online, the Excise Department has made it possible to register vehicles through its online portal, further simplifying the process.

Furthermore, the Excise Department has urged citizens to ensure they receive proper documentation when registering or transferring a vehicle. A ticket is provided at the time of registration and transfer, which lists all government fees paid the spokesman added.