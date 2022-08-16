UrduPoint.com

Excise Director Visits Mobile Vehicle Registration Center, Reviews Arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Director Excise and Taxation (E&T), Bilal Azam on Tuesday visited the mobile vehicle registration centre at F-9 park to review the services being provided to the motorists.

The E&T has enabled the people to pay token taxes, transfer their vehicles, and get them registered through the mobile van centre moving at major avenues and parks in the city throughout the day.

During his visit, Bilal Azam interacted with the citizens and listened to their problems regarding the excise office.

He assured them of full support for the speedy resolution of the complaints.

Talking to the media, director excise said after the initiative the visitors' issues pertaining to vehicles were being addressed amicably without waiting in long queues.

Before initiating the service the people have to stand in long queues and wait for hours to get their vehicles registered or transferred, or for the token taxes to be paid, he added.

Bilal Azam said the E&T was offering multiple services under one roof which led to an increase in revenue of the department.

The department, he said has so far generated over Rs19 billion in terms of various services during the ongoing year.

Various taxes including tokens, registration and transfer fee were being received through the Islamabad City App for the convenience of the citizens, said the director.

Similarly, he said people were also benefitting from door-to-door service for registration and transfer purposes while staying at home.

To avoid overcrowding, he advised the public to book an appointment at the station in advance by calling 051-90395386 or 051-2775386.

