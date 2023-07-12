Excise foils bid to smuggle 31,200 grams hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Excise Police Mardan Region on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle 31200 grams of hashish and arrested the smuggler.

On a tip-off, under the supervision of the Excise and Taxation Officer Narcotics Control and the Circle Officer Mardan Region, Excise Police checked a suspected vehicle barring number ABX754 and arrested smuggler Kalim resident of Abbottabad.

Ehsanullah, the Secretary of the Excise Department, Akmal Khan Khattak, the Director General of Excise, and Aftabuddin, the Director of Narcotics Control, commended the team for this successful action.