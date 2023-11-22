Open Menu

Excise IB Surveillance Squad Conduct Successful Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Excise IB surveillance squad conduct successful operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Intelligence Bureau surveillance squad conducted a successful operation by failing an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs to Punjab and arrested one drug trafficker, spokesperson Excise told media men here on Wednesday.

According to details, the Excise Police foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs to Punjab by intercepting a vehicle SGS 112 on Jameel Chowk Ring Road and during the search recovered 18000 grams (18 kg) of hashish from the vehicle.

A case has been registered in Excise Police Station Peshawar Region for further investigation, Excise Spokesman said

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Punjab Police Station Drugs Road Vehicle Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrep ..

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Nation ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Municipal staff protest against non-payment of sal ..

Municipal staff protest against non-payment of salaries

13 hours ago
 US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

13 hours ago
 Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since No ..

Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since Nov 1: UN

13 hours ago
Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on I ..

Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on Israel-Hamas conflict

13 hours ago
 25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people re ..

25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people repatriated through Torkham bord ..

13 hours ago
 Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to a ..

Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to air dramas in local languages

13 hours ago
 Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment dr ..

Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment drive

13 hours ago
 IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with f ..

IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with full military honour

13 hours ago
 UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president ..

UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president's state visit

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan