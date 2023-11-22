Excise IB surveillance squad conduct successful operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Intelligence Bureau surveillance squad conducted a successful operation by failing an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs to Punjab and arrested one drug trafficker, spokesperson Excise told media men here on Wednesday.

According to details, the Excise Police foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs to Punjab by intercepting a vehicle SGS 112 on Jameel Chowk Ring Road and during the search recovered 18000 grams (18 kg) of hashish from the vehicle.

A case has been registered in Excise Police Station Peshawar Region for further investigation, Excise Spokesman said