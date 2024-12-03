Excise inspector held for taking bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Anti-Corruption Establishment(ACE) team caught female excise inspector red-handed for taking bribe.

According to a press release issued by ACE office on Tuesday,property dealer Yaqoob filed a complaint that Excise inspector Najma demanded Rs.

20,000 as bribe for reopening a sealed shop.

A team led by Assistant Director(AD) ACE Tasawar Bosal conducted a raid and caught inspector while accepting Rs.12,000.

She was immediately taken into custody and transferred to the AC circle police station.

The anti-corruption team has filed a case against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.