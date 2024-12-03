Excise Inspector Held For Taking Bribe
Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Anti-Corruption Establishment(ACE) team caught female excise inspector red-handed for taking bribe.
According to a press release issued by ACE office on Tuesday,property dealer Yaqoob filed a complaint that Excise inspector Najma demanded Rs.
20,000 as bribe for reopening a sealed shop.
A team led by Assistant Director(AD) ACE Tasawar Bosal conducted a raid and caught inspector while accepting Rs.12,000.
She was immediately taken into custody and transferred to the AC circle police station.
The anti-corruption team has filed a case against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship
Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn
Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies
OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG RDA directs authorities to ensure timely completion of Metro Bus Corridor repair work3 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in a road mishap13 minutes ago
-
PJA launches two training programs13 minutes ago
-
KPK Governor visits martyred Capt.Zohaibuddin residence13 minutes ago
-
India using violence as weapon in occupied Kashmir under systematic plan to disable Kashmiris22 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 2621 kg drugs in nine operations23 minutes ago
-
Young girl abducted32 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Senate's role for national solidarity, provincial harmony33 minutes ago
-
PWDs need facilities to tackle pertaining challenges; Chairman33 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous Punjabi poet Ustad Daman observed42 minutes ago
-
CS chairs meeting to review arrangements for Programme “ Suthra Punjab”43 minutes ago
-
Govt marks Tuesday as last day to apply for government Hajj scheme1 hour ago