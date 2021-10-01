UrduPoint.com

Excise Intelligence Arrests 2, Recovers 25 Kg Hashish

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Excise Intelligence Friday recovered 25 kilogram hashish from a truck at Ring Road.

Acting on a tip off, team of excise intelligence started checking of vehicles near Jamil Chowk at Ring Road.

During checking, 25 kilogram hashish was recovered from the secret cavities of a truck.

The excise intelligence also arrested two smugglers on the spot. Case has been registered against the arrested smugglers and investigation is underway.

