Excise Intelligence Bureau-4 (EIB) foils bid to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics, nabs drug peddlers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Excise Intelligence Bureau-4 (EIB) in a successful crackdown Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and apprehended three drug peddlers.

According to Provincial Incharge EIB-4 Naveed Jamal, the bureau received a tip-off regarding smuggling of drugs Swabi interchange to Punjab.

Incharge EIB-4 Muhammad Riaz, Additional Incharge Nadeem Rafique leading a team intercepted a black Honda car bearing Lahore registration number.

On checking of the car, the EIB team recovered 2 kg heroine, 55 gram ICE and 635 gram Opium from the car and arrested three drug peddlers including Imran Ullah and Haroon residents of Mandi Bahudin and Asif of Gujrat.

EIB-4 lodged complaints against the three accused in Police Station Chotta Lahore, district Swabi under Anti Drug Act and started investigation.