UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Intelligence Bureau-4 (EIB) Foils Bid To Smuggle Huge Quantity Of Narcotics, Nabs Drug Peddlers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:14 PM

Excise Intelligence Bureau-4 (EIB) foils bid to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics, nabs drug peddlers

The Excise Intelligence Bureau-4 (EIB) in a successful crackdown Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and apprehended three drug peddlers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Excise Intelligence Bureau-4 (EIB) in a successful crackdown Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and apprehended three drug peddlers.

According to Provincial Incharge EIB-4 Naveed Jamal, the bureau received a tip-off regarding smuggling of drugs Swabi interchange to Punjab.

Incharge EIB-4 Muhammad Riaz, Additional Incharge Nadeem Rafique leading a team intercepted a black Honda car bearing Lahore registration number.

On checking of the car, the EIB team recovered 2 kg heroine, 55 gram ICE and 635 gram Opium from the car and arrested three drug peddlers including Imran Ullah and Haroon residents of Mandi Bahudin and Asif of Gujrat.

EIB-4 lodged complaints against the three accused in Police Station Chotta Lahore, district Swabi under Anti Drug Act and started investigation.

Related Topics

Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Police Station Drugs Car Honda Gujrat Swabi From

Recent Stories

Custodian of shrine who killed 20 people sentenced ..

2 minutes ago

PCB statement on curators and cricket grounds audi ..

7 minutes ago

302 awarded degrees at 12th Convocation of NUST Sc ..

10 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi receives condolences of RAK Ruler ..

16 minutes ago

Italian Banking Giant UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, ..

8 minutes ago

Russia, Azerbaijan to Boost Trade to $3 Billion in ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.