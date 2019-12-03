- Home
Excise Intelligence Bureau-4 (EIB) Foils Bid To Smuggle Huge Quantity Of Narcotics, Nabs Drug Peddlers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:14 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Excise Intelligence Bureau-4 (EIB) in a successful crackdown Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and apprehended three drug peddlers.
According to Provincial Incharge EIB-4 Naveed Jamal, the bureau received a tip-off regarding smuggling of drugs Swabi interchange to Punjab.
Incharge EIB-4 Muhammad Riaz, Additional Incharge Nadeem Rafique leading a team intercepted a black Honda car bearing Lahore registration number.
On checking of the car, the EIB team recovered 2 kg heroine, 55 gram ICE and 635 gram Opium from the car and arrested three drug peddlers including Imran Ullah and Haroon residents of Mandi Bahudin and Asif of Gujrat.
EIB-4 lodged complaints against the three accused in Police Station Chotta Lahore, district Swabi under Anti Drug Act and started investigation.