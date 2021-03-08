Excise Intelligence launch crackdown against ice-drugs, arms smuggling

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Excise Intelligence have launched crackdown against ice drugs and arms smuggling and arrested two accused red-handed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Excise Intelligence have launched crackdown against ice drugs and arms smuggling and arrested two accused red-handed.

Director General, Excise and Taxation, Sardar Saqib Aslam received information about supply of ice drugs to educational institutions, alerted the officials of Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) to foil the bid.

Arshad Zaman, in-charge Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB-6) and Waheed Akbar, Additional in-charge along with raiding party made blockade at Northern Bypass and offloaded an alleged ice-drug smuggler from a passenger van identified as Jan Sher son of Sir Baland after recovery of 151 grams ice drugs from his possession.

The accused was arrested after registration of case on complaint of station house officer, Sher Muhammad Khan of excise police.

In another incident, SHO Excise Station Mardan along with a raiding party intercepted a motorcar near Rasakai Interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway that led to recovery of 50 rifles, which were being smuggled down to the country.

Accused identified as Tahir Khan, resident of Khar tehsil of Bajaur district was arrested by excise police after registration of case and investigation was started.