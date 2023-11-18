Excise intelligence recovers 108 kg hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The Excise Intelligence Department here on Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered a huge quantity of hashish from a car during checking on the Motorway Interchange.

According to details, during the checking of vehicles on GT Road Motorway Interchange, excise intelligence recovered 108 kilogram of hashish from a car.

The contraband was hidden in secret compartments of the car that was en route to Punjab.

The excise department also arrested two smugglers including a woman on the spot. The case has been registered and an investigation is underway.