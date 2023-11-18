Open Menu

Excise Intelligence Recovers 108 Kg Hashish

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Excise intelligence recovers 108 kg hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The Excise Intelligence Department here on Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered a huge quantity of hashish from a car during checking on the Motorway Interchange.

According to details, during the checking of vehicles on GT Road Motorway Interchange, excise intelligence recovered 108 kilogram of hashish from a car.

The contraband was hidden in secret compartments of the car that was en route to Punjab.

The excise department also arrested two smugglers including a woman on the spot. The case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Punjab Motorway Vehicles Road Car Women From

Recent Stories

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

3 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

4 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

5 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

6 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

6 hours ago
Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

7 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

7 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

9 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan