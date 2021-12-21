Excise intelligence recovers 28.8 Kg hashish

Excise Intelligence Peshawar Circle Tuesday recovered 28.8 kilogram hashish from a car on Northern Bypass

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Excise Intelligence Peshawar Circle Tuesday recovered 28.8 kilogram hashish from a car on Northern Bypass.

According to Excise Intelligence, the contraband was hidden in a mini truck that was loaded with grapes.

The smuggler identified as Wasim Abbas of Sargodha was also arrested on the spot.

Director General Excise, Mehmood Aslam has appreciated performance of staff and said that efforts would be continued to clear the province of drugs and drug pushers.