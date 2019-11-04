UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Intelligence Seized 104 Pistols, 11 Rifles

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:45 PM

Excise Intelligence seized 104 pistols, 11 rifles

In successful operation of Excise Intelligence team on Monday foiled weapons smuggling bid and seized 11 rifles, 104 pistols and 2500 cartridges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :In successful operation of Excise Intelligence team on Monday foiled weapons smuggling bid and seized 11 rifles, 104 pistols and 2500 cartridges.

According to police sources, Syed Naveed Jamal, provincial incharge Excise Intelligence Bureau received information from secret sources that a large number of weapons were being smuggled to district Malakand.

A team was constituted which seized weapons from vehicle on Malakand-Mardan road during search operation .

The team also arrested one smuggler and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Road Vehicle Malakand From

Recent Stories

Pearl Initiative, DBWC collaborate to direct Dubai ..

40 seconds ago

Spanish envoy stresses exploiting trade potential ..

32 seconds ago

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) cancels employ ..

36 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 1,037 road accide ..

39 seconds ago

Woman found dead in landslide after storm batters ..

5 minutes ago

Four dengue cases reported in Gilgit

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.