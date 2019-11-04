Excise Intelligence seized 104 pistols, 11 rifles

In successful operation of Excise Intelligence team on Monday foiled weapons smuggling bid and seized 11 rifles, 104 pistols and 2500 cartridges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :In successful operation of Excise Intelligence team on Monday foiled weapons smuggling bid and seized 11 rifles, 104 pistols and 2500 cartridges.

According to police sources, Syed Naveed Jamal, provincial incharge Excise Intelligence Bureau received information from secret sources that a large number of weapons were being smuggled to district Malakand.

A team was constituted which seized weapons from vehicle on Malakand-Mardan road during search operation .

The team also arrested one smuggler and started further investigation.