Excise Intelligence Seized 5 Kg Of Charas From Car

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 12:47 PM

Excise intelligence seized 5 kg of charas from car

The Excise and Taxation department on Thursday seized five kilograms of Chara's from vehicle on Charsadda-Mardan Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation department on Thursday seized five kilograms of Chara's from vehicle on Charsadda-Mardan Road.

According to details, the intelligence team of Excise department had information about drug being smuggled to Punjab province.

The intelligence teams stopped a car on checkpost and recovered drug from hidden compartment of the vehicle.

The intelligence team also arrested two smugglers and registered FIR under narcotics law.

The top officials of Excise department have appreciated the performance of intelligence teams for foiling many snuggling bids in recent past.

