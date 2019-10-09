UrduPoint.com
Excise Intelligence Seizes 15kg Opium, Arrests Two

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:29 PM

Excise Intelligence seizes 15kg opium, arrests two

The Excise Intelligence department on Wednesday foiled an attempt of narcotics smuggling and seized big quantity of counter-band and arrested two accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Excise Intelligence department on Wednesday foiled an attempt of narcotics smuggling and seized big quantity of counter-band and arrested two accused.

Spokesman for Excise Department said around 15 kilogram opium was recovered from secret cavities of a car and two accused were arrested from Charsadda Road.

The narcotics were being smuggled to Islamabad from Charsadda. The accused belonged to Nawagai area of Mohmand Agency, the spokesman said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

