Excise Intelligence Seizes 15kg Opium, Arrests Two
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:29 PM
The Excise Intelligence department on Wednesday foiled an attempt of narcotics smuggling and seized big quantity of counter-band and arrested two accused
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Excise Intelligence department on Wednesday foiled an attempt of narcotics smuggling and seized big quantity of counter-band and arrested two accused.
Spokesman for Excise Department said around 15 kilogram opium was recovered from secret cavities of a car and two accused were arrested from Charsadda Road.
The narcotics were being smuggled to Islamabad from Charsadda. The accused belonged to Nawagai area of Mohmand Agency, the spokesman said.