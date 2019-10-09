Excise Intelligence seizes 15kg opium, arrests two

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Excise Intelligence department on Wednesday foiled an attempt of narcotics smuggling and seized big quantity of counter-band and arrested two accused

Spokesman for Excise Department said around 15 kilogram opium was recovered from secret cavities of a car and two accused were arrested from Charsadda Road.

The narcotics were being smuggled to Islamabad from Charsadda. The accused belonged to Nawagai area of Mohmand Agency, the spokesman said.