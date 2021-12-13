UrduPoint.com

Excise Intelligence Team Seizes 31 Kg Hashish

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 12:56 PM

Excise intelligence team seizes 31 kg hashish

Excise Department in intelligence-based operation seized over 31kg of hashish and arrested two alleged smugglers from ring road Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Excise Department in intelligence-based operation seized over 31kg of hashish and arrested two alleged smugglers from ring road Peshawar.

According to details, a provincial in-charge intelligence bureau Majid Khan received intelligence information about a possible smuggling of narcotics from Tall to Peshawar via Indus Highway Kohat.

The intelligence team intercepted the suspected vehicle near Jamil Chowk and upon searching recovered 31Kg hidden in cavities. The two alleged smugglers were shifted to Peshawar Excise Police station for further formalities.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Road Vehicle Kohat From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister of Internal ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister of Internal Affairs

6 minutes ago
 NATO's Not Responding to Russia on Security Guaran ..

NATO's Not Responding to Russia on Security Guarantees Fraught With Confrontatio ..

6 minutes ago
 PNCA announces to continue 'Drawing Painting' clas ..

PNCA announces to continue 'Drawing Painting' classes

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan first PM to launch Health Card: Farrukh ..

Imran Khan first PM to launch Health Card: Farrukh

7 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Public Security o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Public Security of Sri Lanka

21 minutes ago
 After deadly tornadoes, stricken Kentucky town org ..

After deadly tornadoes, stricken Kentucky town organizes to help their own

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.