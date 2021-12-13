Excise intelligence team seizes 31 kg hashish

Excise Department in intelligence-based operation seized over 31kg of hashish and arrested two alleged smugglers from ring road Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Excise Department in intelligence-based operation seized over 31kg of hashish and arrested two alleged smugglers from ring road Peshawar.

According to details, a provincial in-charge intelligence bureau Majid Khan received intelligence information about a possible smuggling of narcotics from Tall to Peshawar via Indus Highway Kohat.

The intelligence team intercepted the suspected vehicle near Jamil Chowk and upon searching recovered 31Kg hidden in cavities. The two alleged smugglers were shifted to Peshawar Excise Police station for further formalities.